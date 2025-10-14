SEATTLE — His team won its final six road games of the 2024 season, including one on Central time and two on EST, and so the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach seemed a fine resource for Jedd Fisch as he pondered the best approach for Washington’s own cross-country travel.

Conversations with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, Fisch said, led him to make two primary changes to the Huskies’ itinerary when traveling multiple time zones, as they will for Saturday’s game at Michigan.

The first: a later departure on Thursday, and a morning practice in Seattle before the team’s chartered flight.

The second: a bigger airplane.