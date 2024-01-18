On Montlake

Joseph Dennis
Jan 18, 2024

So encouraging to see all the awesome souls who may be returning for us to cheer in the Fall, including but NOT limited to 💥Carson Bruener and 💥 Kamren Fabiculanan.

Jan 18, 2024

Thanks for this current comprehensive list. It's hard to keep track of who is or is not going somewhere. Certainly hoping that Fisch can retain all of those not in the portal and maybe get a few back who are. He was offered good money, and he'll definitely be earning it. I've seen that Alabama has a lot of decomits also, seems like a good few players weren't happy with the change on their side either. It's going to be very interesting to watch how it all shakes out the next few days.

