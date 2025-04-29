SEATTLE — My guess is that precisely nobody reading this will ever be in the mood to reminisce about the football game Washington played against Arizona in 2007.

If you remember it, you are likely wincing now. During a season in which the Huskies won only four games — yet retained coach Tyrone Willingham for a fourth year, to the chagrin of many — UW at least appeared to have the Wildcats beat, leading 41-26 in the fourth quarter of a game at Husky Stadium.

Marcel Reece caught a 98-yard pass for a touchdown. Jake Locker rushed for 157 yards and passed for 336. Also, the Huskies had four turnovers, and Arizona scored 22 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes to win, 48-41, behind a school-record 510 passing yards by Willie Tuitama.

Yet at least one person on the Wildcats sideline left impressed by the environment, if nothing else.

As of this February, he now coaches UW’s inside linebackers.

Back then, Brian Odom was in his third season at Arizona as a director of performance enhancement.