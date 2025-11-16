SEATTLE — Not long after Ryan Walters arrived at Washington, freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale remembers, the new defensive coordinator went over the Huskies’ 2025 schedule during a meeting.

When they arrived at the Purdue game, Rainey-Sale said, Walters said something like: “We for sure gonna beat these boys.”

Think Walters wanted this one? After Washington righted itself by blasting his former employer on Saturday night, 49-13, I asked coach Jedd Fisch if the topic came up much this week.

“I don’t think I’m going to answer that question,” Fisch said, before flashing a brief smile. “Take a guess.”