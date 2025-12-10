SEATTLE — As of Tuesday, Ryan Walters is still Washington’s defensive coordinator.

I drove to Husky Stadium for UW’s media availability to confirm this for myself, and to ask whether Walters is indeed a name to watch for the DC job at Tennessee, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos.

So, is he?

“That’s a pretty easy connect-the-dots deal,” Walters said, clearly anticipating the question. “Obviously, I’ve coached with a lot of those guys in the past. (I) know and respect them fully. But rumors are just rumors. I’ve had zero communication with anybody over there regarding any kind of job. I know there’s an opening there. If I was a media member, I’d connect the same dots, as well. That makes sense. But right now, those are just rumors.”

Does he expect to be at Washington in 2026?