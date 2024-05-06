On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omar Noujoum's avatar
Omar Noujoum
May 7, 2024

Losing Jabbar stings, and the idea of seeing him in green and yellow only worsens the sting, but I for one am extremely excited to watch Prysock this upcoming season!

Reply
Share
Chrius's avatar
Chrius
May 6, 2024

Grady Gross, the return of Cameron Van Winkle?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture