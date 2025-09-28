SEATTLE — Visitors wearing scarlet crowded the docks, some with phones in hand, camera apps engaged. Ohio State’s stadium seats more than 100,000 people and presents a game-day experience all its own, but nowhere in the traditional Big Ten can you tailgate on the water, and so wise travelers to this corner of the college football universe are sure to spend a few minutes at Husky Harbor.

The atmosphere delivered on Saturday, didn’t it? A sunny, chamber-of-Commerce afternoon welcomed the nation’s No. 1-ranked team and its legion of fans to Husky Stadium. Four Seattle Mariners were there, one of whom shares a single-season home-run total with Babe Ruth and dropped a now-signature f-bomb on the big screen before kickoff. Recruits packed the home sideline. Attendance was announced at 72,485, the largest crowd here since the 2013 renovation. CBS sent its No. 1 crew for a national broadcast.

Did all those viewers come away believing the Huskies are capable of College Football Playoff contention this season?

Did you?