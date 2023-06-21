On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt L.'s avatar
Matt L.
Jun 21, 2023

Great write up Christian, I hope Austin pays close attention this year and then wows us next

Reply
Share
Tuengel's avatar
Tuengel
Jun 22, 2023

I don't see any of these freshmen playing this year, unless they get lucky and get mop up duty in a blow out win. And that's okay. Like the Dawgfather used to say, the best time to play a freshman is when they are a junior.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture