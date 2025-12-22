I didn’t predict these guys would be on the sideline of a UW football game this season, though maybe I should have.

What fun are preseason predictions without a little accountability?

As I’ve made it an annual tradition to predict as many facets of the Washington Huskies’ upcoming football season as possible, I also like to examine those predictions after the games have actually been played.

First of all, it’s fun. Secondly, it’s a good reminder of the preseason vibe, and of opinions formed via spring and training-camp observations. And I simply find it interesting to examine a season through the lens of August expectations and assumptions.

What did I get right? What did I get wrong?

Let’s start by looking back at my game-by-game predictions: