On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
Jul 12, 2023

I would find it hilarious if the Pac 12 announced a media rights deal with more dollars per school than the Big 12 during their media days, which started today.

Reply
Share
hotdawg's avatar
hotdawg
Jul 13, 2023

This is a stretch... but could the writer’s strike (and possible actor’s strike) help the PAC12/10 get a better media deal (by putting a higher premium on the available content, ie sports)?

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture