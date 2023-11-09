On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JM's avatar
JM
Nov 10, 2023Edited

I'm still high off the win, especially being there. What an experience!

Can't believe the stat of 170yds before contact?! There's so much to extrapolate from that piece of data, I don't know where to begin, other than we kicked some ass, pulled out a W and sent USC to the realm of the unranked!

Reply
Share
Brando's avatar
Brando
Nov 10, 2023

One of those moments that assures you made the correct choice earlier in life.

I'm sure after just watching our offense last year, it's easy to feel like you made the right choice and transferring to UDub, but after a game like that and that moment, soaking it all in. He must really feel proud of himself for making the correct decision.

We love you #7

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture