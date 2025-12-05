Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Jedd Fisch’s Washington Huskies relied plenty on true freshmen in 2024

First-year scholarship players contributed even more in 2025, combining for 3,285 total snaps across offense, defense and special teams in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus data.

Consider:

Nine of Washington’s 27 scholarship freshmen — three receivers, one offensive lineman, one tight end, one linebacker, one edge rusher, one cornerback and one safety — played more than four games during the regular season and therefore did not redshirt. A 10th true freshman, walk-on running back Ryken Moon, also appeared in two games. (UW had six true freshmen not redshirt in 2024.)

Another six — one running back, two offensive linemen, one tight end and two cornerbacks — appeared in at least one game, but no more than four, and therefore utilized their redshirt.

The remaining 12 — two quarterbacks, one tailback, two receivers, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one edge rusher and two linebackers — did not appear in a regular-season game.

True freshmen accounted for 891 receiving yards, 62 tackles, three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 618 o-line snaps.

As we did at this time last year, let’s take a look at how Washington used its freshmen during the 2025 regular season.