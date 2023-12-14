On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James R's avatar
James R
Dec 14, 2023

I suppose it would have been too dangerous for Rome's health for this story to be out there before the Pac 12 championship. But it's also a shame that Biletnikoff voters didn't fully understand what an incredible feat that Rome accomplished this year - comparable numbers to the other finalists, certainly bigger and more athletic catches, and a half a season with this injury that would have sidelined almost any other player. Astonishing. Legendary.

Reply
Share
Joseph Dennis's avatar
Joseph Dennis
Dec 14, 2023

If Odunze and Penix were credited for all the pass interference calls they drew this year, they BOTH would’ve been at the Heisman ceremony and one of them would’ve won.

Thank you, Rome, for fighting through that injury and giving all us fans such an amazing season... 💜💛

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture