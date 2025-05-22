A look inside Washington’s new athlete dining hall, located in the Don James Center at Husky Stadium. (Photo by Christian Caple)

SEATTLE — I prepared for Washington’s first spring football practice last month by eating like a football player.

Or, rather, I sampled a variety of foods made available to football players — and the rest of Washington’s athletes — even if my own nutritional choices were not guided by professional counsel.

Sirloin steak? Sure. Chicken tenders? Of course. Mashed potatoes were a no-brainer, and I had to try the char-broiled “smokin’” tempah. Throw in some jasmine rice, lemon-thyme carrots and a flatbread, and my plate was full.

I was there to learn about the new Don James Center athlete dining hall from Mike Dillon, UW’s senior associate athletic director for health and performance who helped usher the roughly $5 million, donor-funded project. (Avid readers might recognize Dillon as the driver for the final leg of Rome Odunze’s Tucson-to-Seattle journey.)

He ate a salad.