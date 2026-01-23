Each January, NCAA member schools are required to submit a financial report for the most recently completed fiscal year, detailing relevant athletic expenses and revenues.

You can find each of Washington’s reports, dating to 2020, on its official athletics website.

That list now includes UW’s report for the 2025 fiscal year, covering the period from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 (i.e. the 2024 football season). While the budget details presented to the school’s Board of Regents offer greater nuance and context that can’t be found in a spreadsheet — a more realistic and comprehensive picture, essentially, of the athletic department’s financial situation — the NCAA reports are still useful for year-over-year and line-item comparisons.

Here’s what to know about UW’s financial report to the NCAA for the 2025 fiscal year.