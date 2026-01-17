A lot can change between asking for mailbag questions and answering them.

Also, nothing can change at all.

Jedd Fisch is still Washington’s coach. Demond Williams Jr. is still Washington’s quarterback. One of those seemed like a dicey proposition about a month ago; the other seemed a near impossibility for about 48 hours last week.

I asked for your questions in between, and so this version of the Montlake Mailbag includes a question about Fisch’s (now moot) candidacy for the Michigan job, but not Williams’ brief portal consideration. We also discuss blueblood status, third-party NIL, stadium experience and more. As always, Friends of the Program receive priority (you can upgrade your subscription here).

Let’s get to it.

Looking back at your travels into Big 10 country over the past two seasons, are there any game day experiences that stood out? Things that you hadn’t seen before at other stadiums? — Kevin Howes

People seem to think the fan experience at Husky Stadium is subpar and stuck in the past. Since you’ve gone to so many stadiums, including so many Big Ten stadiums, what do you see out there? How much worse is the Husky Stadium experience? Also, why doesn’t the athletic department work to modernize and give the experience some extra juice? — Husky Justin