College football’s transfer-portal window opened Friday. By the end of the weekend, the Washington Huskies had their first commitment: Kolt Dieterich, an offensive tackle from Sam Houston.

I updated the portal tracker with some thoughts on Dieterich, a third-year sophomore originally from Riesel, Texas, who gives the Huskies some much-needed depth at tackle — and someone with legitimate starting experience to compete with incoming freshman Kodi Greene for the starting left tackle job.

Elsewhere, trends are beginning to emerge with regard to Washington’s portal strategy. Here are some assorted thoughts on the handful of targets we know about, and other portal-related matters.