Jun 14, 2024

So climate pledge arena cycles between hockey games, concerts and other events sometimes on back to back nights but UW cant figure out the logistics for a concert if anything else is happening in the stadium in the same month? I think this is an example of the the UW problem. Not thinking like a business that is trying to leverage its resources which of course is how the Pac12 disappeared also.

Jun 14, 2024Edited

That Fox and The Big Ten Conference can issue long term $10 million interest free loans to UW speaks to wealth and power concentration in college football, and it’s disgusting.

