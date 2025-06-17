We’re two weeks away from college athletic departments paying athletes directly for the first time.

Assuming Washington distributes 75 percent of its $20.5 million annual revenue-share cap to the football program — it’s widely assumed Big Ten and SEC schools will adhere to that model — that means coach Jedd Fisch will have something like $15.375 million with which to pay players in 2025-26.

How might those dollars be spread among the roster, or across any college football roster, generally?