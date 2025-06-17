My attempt at distributing House rev-share money across a football roster
Based on NFL positional spending, and many assumptions.
We’re two weeks away from college athletic departments paying athletes directly for the first time.
Assuming Washington distributes 75 percent of its $20.5 million annual revenue-share cap to the football program — it’s widely assumed Big Ten and SEC schools will adhere to that model — that means coach Jedd Fisch will have something like $15.375 million with which to pay players in 2025-26.
How might those dollars be spread among the roster, or across any college football roster, generally?