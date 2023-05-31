On Montlake

Rude Dawg
May 31, 2023

Christian, I usually agree with most of your takes but on this one you need to move that UW-Boise game into your top 10 and move someone out.....they are going to be a top 20 team and a tough first game for us. RD

James R
Jun 1, 2023

I wonder if there are any sane Colorado fans right now who understand this is not at all a positive development that FOX is featuring them on national broadcasts back to back opening the season. The Buffs are going to get humiliated. TCU isn't going to take them lightly - this is their opener after being Cinderella in the CFP. They'll want to be up by 60 at halftime. And Nebraska? I can't imagine a program more hungry for a dominating win on national TV, a fan base more ready to believe again that maybe this time they have the right coach to return to glory. There is zero chance they're going to allow a Colorado team with more holes than a pan flute even keep that game close.

