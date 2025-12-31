With the transfer portal opening Friday, I figured now would be a good time to review how Washington’s transfers — incoming and outgoing — fared throughout the 2025 season.

In total, the Huskies saw 23 scholarship players enter the portal for the 2025 season, between the winter and spring windows, and brought in 15 scholarship transfers (plus two others who departed nearly as soon as they arrived) and two walk-on specialists who each contributed.

How did they all fare at their new schools? Let’s examine, beginning with Washington’s incoming transfers, ordered roughly by impact (*denotes walk-on):