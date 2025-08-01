Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 155

Christian and Danny ... are now on YouTube! They discuss UW training camp, growing buzz around the Huskies and what they're looking forward to this season.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

Subscribe to The Dang Apostrophe