Washington’s inaugural Big Ten football season did not spare the Huskies from the logistical realities of their new conference.

UW played five Big Ten road games in 2024. One of them was at Oregon, a familiar, nearby location. The other four had the Huskies traveling to Piscataway, N.J., for a Friday-night game; to Iowa City, Iowa, for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff; to Bloomington, Ind., for another 9 a.m. PT kickoff; and to State College, Penn., for a game that kicked off at 8 p.m. ET and necessitated a nearly two-hour bus ride to Harrisburg afterward for the return flight — all before a Friday home game against UCLA the following week.

Oh, and the combined record of UW’s five Big Ten road opponents? That would be 52-17, counting the postseason, for a group that included three College Football Playoff participants.

The Huskies knew they were signing up for some version of this, of course, when president Ana Mari Cauce decided in August 2023 to leave the Pac-12 behind — the long travel, the body-clock challenges, the possibility of regularly facing elite competition in hostile environments.

After traveling to each of those games myself, I’ve been pondering lessons learned from UW’s first tour through Big Ten country. Three distinct themes emerged. The fact they all begin with the letter “i” is either coincidence or contrivance. I’ll let you decide.