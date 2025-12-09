SEATTLE — I don’t care that you don’t care.

I’m considering pinning that message to the top of my Twitter page, such has been the nature of much unsolicited feedback responding to Washington’s selection to play in Saturday’s LA Bowl against Boise State (though not necessarily from the fine patrons of this newsletter).

And I do get it: this is not the most alluring bowl, nor the most enticing matchup, especially considering UW’s general familiarity with the Broncos. Even the date is mostly unfortunate, considering how many more practices the Huskies would have held before a typical late-December game.

It’s even possible that some of you have never so much as ingested any Bucked Up pre-workout supplements, nor sampled their creatine (though I’d wager you’ve heard of Rob Gronkowski).