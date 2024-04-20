On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
Apr 21, 2024

I have a bit of an obsession about our most talented linebacker's mysterious second-string status the last couple of years, so I was happy to hear that the first name on Fisch's "spring standout" list was Carson Bruener. Sitting in Durham, NC, I obviously have no idea why the previous staff kept Bruener on the bench -- maybe there were good reasons -- but I'm taking pleasure in the idea that Fisch is finally seeing what I've always seen, and what DeBoer's coaches seemed incapable of seeing: Bruener is a tough, fast, athletically gifted guy who always answers the bell on game day. If he stays healthy, I'm expecting him to be an all-league candidate in the Big 10.

Reply
Share
Matt L.'s avatar
Matt L.
Apr 20, 2024

Thanks for the recap Christian, the ‘make yourself irreplaceable’ is great motivation!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture