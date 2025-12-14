As I did last offseason, I plan to update this living, breathing document with each of Washington’s transfer-portal defections and additions.

I don’t expect the Huskies to be quite as active in the portal this year as last year, when they took 16 scholarship transfers, but that also depends on attrition. UW coach Jedd Fisch has said his general plan is to replace outgoing transfers on a one-for-one basis, though I would imagine he already has a few positions in mind for reinforcements (I’ll try to dive into that in more detail later this week).

As a reminder, there is only one portal window this year, from Jan. 2-16, though you’ve obviously already seen a number of players announce their intent to enter.

This is likely the only time you’ll receive this post as an email; I’ll update the web version with each Washington portal entry or addition, so feel free to bookmark it. I’ll also try to share regularly on social media.

Players on the “transfers out” list either appear in the transfer portal or have publicly announced they plan to enter; posts/reports from credible news outlets are hyperlinked to the player’s name. Players on the “transfers in” list have publicly committed to Washington, but have only signed financial-aid paperwork (i.e. been announced by the school) where indicated.

I’ll also try to denote any medical retirements or other non-transfer attrition.