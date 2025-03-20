Thanks for another eclectic edition of mailbaggery.

Washington begins spring practices April 1. We’re in the middle of previewing each position group before the Huskies get going. I’ll get back to that series later this week, but wanted to stop and answer a few of your questions.

As always, questions are lightly edited for length, clarity and the good of humankind. Friends of the Program receive priority (upgrade today if you’re interested).

Let’s get to it.

It is said that athletic directors always have a list of 3-5 candidates for every sport if their coach left. If Jedd Fisch left, who do you think would be those 3-5 candidates for Pat Chun? And who would your 3-5 be? — Coker

I won’t pretend to know Chun’s preferences, but am happy to give you my own list.