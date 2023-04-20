I’m still on Twitter, blue check or no check, and have no plans to leave. But I also plan to post on Substack Notes, and would love for you to join me there.

For posterity, this was my first note. Pretty straightforward.

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that might not fit in a story, like breaking news or witty observations (or stupid observations).

Go to Notes

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to On Montlake, you’ll automatically see my notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around. You can also write notes of your own.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

