On Montlake

Logdawg's avatar
Logdawg
Nov 17, 2023

KDB is a treasure in so many ways. I keep reminding myself to cherish and appreciate what he and his teams have done in less than 24 months. It's no accident. And won't the "smart money" be surprised on Saturday night when our Dawgs once again find a way......

Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
Nov 17, 2023

One of the things I like about DeBoer is that he expects to win, or at least that's what it looks like on the sideline. He gets on the officials now and then, and occasionally has an emphatic conversation with someone, but for the most part he seems to be all business. He knows his system, players and coaches, and just methodically presses the buttons that will win him another football game. Not sure how he does it. I'd be more like Dabo Swinney. :)

