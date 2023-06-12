On Montlake

James R
Jun 12, 2023Edited

Thanks Christian - great idea and execution of this survey, some really incisive questions. I hadn't thought of the SMU financing angle; I forgot about how many deep pockets there are in Texas. Also pretty interesting about the 2nd favorite sport. You noted the large gap between women's softball and men's rowing; I found it fascinating that softball (32.8%) is now that close to men's basketball (44.1%). How much that reflects an admirable growth in the women's program and how much a decline in the men's basketball program isn't clear, but probably the answer is some of both.

I'm deeply disappointed, though, that you would be so selfish as to abandon us for something trivial like celebrating your anniversary with your wife...

Westhill Mustangs
Jun 12, 2023

Remaining in the Pac-12 long-term (or anything beyond the next couple years) is not sustainable.

The financial gap between the B1G and a PAC minus USC and UCLA would be massive and continue to widen over time. Never mind the perception of belonging to an unquestionably second-tier conference (and one forever dragged down by weak and clueless leadership).

It's no accident Cauce and Cohen have remained completely tight-lipped about UW, the BIG and the (supposedly) upcoming Pac-12 media rights deal. They're waiting for a few strategic dominoes to fall (Kliavkoff can't deliver an "acceptable" TV deal, Colorado and Arizona leave for the Big XII) for the B1G's expansion door to re-open

