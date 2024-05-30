On Montlake

Christian Caple
May 31, 2024

Corrected the following paragraph to read:

“Olson reported an average attrition rate of nearly 60 percent for 2020 recruiting classes. Washington’s rate — 14 of 23 — is 60.8 percent. (Corrected from earlier.)”

Jerry
May 31, 2024

60% turnover is terrible. Sav'Ell Small is a huge bust. Still can't believe Sam Adams II is still on the team..he doesn't get any playing time and doesnt seem he will but he stays with the team which admirable. Still don't get why Hatchett left. Would be a starter and oklahoma isnt really a national contender.

Carson is definitely my favorite just because of how he is just a football player..nothing fancy just gets the job done.

