On Montlake
Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 130
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:58
-57:58

Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 130

Christian and Danny discuss the transfer portal and the CFP.
Christian Caple
Dec 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

Christian and Danny discuss the transfer portal and the CFP.

Say Who, Say Pod remains free for all. To support the show and ensure access to everything I write, consider joining more than 2,000 others with a paid subscription to On Montlake.

Subscribe to The Dang Apostrophe

Discussion about this podcast

On Montlake
Say Who, Say Pod
A podcast about all things University of Washington football. Hosted by Christian Caple, proprietor and writer at On Montlake, and Danny O'Neil, a freelance journalist and longtime newspaper reporter and radio host based in New York (and a Huskies season-ticket holder).
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christian Caple
Recent Episodes
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 129
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 128
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 127
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 126
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 125
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 124
  Christian Caple
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 123
  Christian Caple