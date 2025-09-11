Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 161

On Ep. 161 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil react to the Washington Huskies' 70-10 victory over UC Davis. They also discuss the injury to receiver Rashid Williams, what Jonah Coleman has to do to be considered for national awards, Jedd Fisch's willingness to play freshmen and more — including their weekly "Pac-12" Power Ranking.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

Subscribe to The Dang Apostrophe