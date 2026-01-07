Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 177

On Ep. 177 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny react to the stunning news that Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. intends to transfer, mere days after signing a new revenue-share agreement with the school.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

Get your first month free when switching to Husky Mobile, a new phone service on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network offering affordable plans tailored to the UW community. Check out GoHuskyMobile.com for plan details, and use code ONMONTLAKE at checkout. A portion of each bill goes back to UW athletics, and subscribers receive game-day perks like fast-pass lanes, seat upgrades and giveaways.



