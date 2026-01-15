Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 179

On Ep. 179 of Say Who, Say Pod, former Washington Huskies coach — make that College Football Hall of Fame coach — Chris Petersen joins Christian and Danny for an in-depth discussion of the state of college football, Washington’s transition to the Big Ten, the Demond Williams Jr. situation, under-appreciated Huskies players from Petersen’s era and more.

(By the way: we recorded this interview a mere hour or so before it became public that Petersen is part of this year’s Hall of Fame class. He didn't let on beforehand, which, knowing him, is not surprising.)

