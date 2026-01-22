Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 180

On Ep. 180 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny are joined by Cooper Petagna, a college football and transfer portal analyst for CBS Sports — and a former UW director of player personnel under Chris Petersen. Petagna breaks down UW's portal class, and talks about the state of transfers more generally.



Also, Christian and Danny answer an interesting question from Ian, and reflect some on the national championship game.

