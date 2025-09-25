Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 163

On Ep. 163 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil share takeaways from Washington’s 59-24 win at Washington State, look ahead to the Huskies’ game against No. 1 Ohio State, ponder the efficiency of UW’s offense with Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback, make their weekly ranking of the (old) Pac-12 teams and more.

