Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 163
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 163

Christian and Danny look back at the Apple Cup, and ahead to Ohio State.
Christian Caple
Sep 25, 2025
On Ep. 163 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil share takeaways from Washington’s 59-24 win at Washington State, look ahead to the Huskies’ game against No. 1 Ohio State, ponder the efficiency of UW’s offense with Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback, make their weekly ranking of the (old) Pac-12 teams and more.

