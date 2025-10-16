Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 166

On Ep. 166 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil look back at the Washington Huskies’ 38-19 win over Rutgers and Demond Williams Jr.’s record-setting performance, look ahead some to Saturday’s game at Michigan, ponder the AP top-25 rankings ... and talk about chatter around Jedd Fisch and UCLA.

