Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 167

In Ep. 167 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil dissect the Washington Huskies’ 24-7 loss at Michigan, from Demond Williams Jr.’s interceptions to the lack of a running game to some of Jedd Fisch’s coaching decisions. Also: is Illinois the most important game on Washington’s 2025 schedule?

