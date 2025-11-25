Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 172

On Ep. 172 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny reflect on the Washington Huskies’ 48-14 win at UCLA, wonder about the health status of Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston, and look ahead to Saturday’s rivalry game against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.

