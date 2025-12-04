Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 173

On Ep. 173 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny look back at the Washington Huskies’ 26-14 loss to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, discuss some big-picture takeaways from the 2025 season, talk coaching carousel, JaMarcus Shephard and more.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

Subscribe to The Dang Apostrophe



