Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 173
Christian and Danny look back at the Oregon game, and the 2025 season.
Christian Caple
Dec 04, 2025

On Ep. 173 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny look back at the Washington Huskies’ 26-14 loss to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, discuss some big-picture takeaways from the 2025 season, talk coaching carousel, JaMarcus Shephard and more.

