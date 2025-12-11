Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 174

On Ep. 174 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny discuss the upcoming LA Bowl, Alex McLaughlin and Dezmen Roebuck saying they’ll return to UW in 2026, Denzel Boston’s big decision and more.



Full disclosure: we recorded a lengthy conversation about Ryan Walters as a rumored candidate for the Tennessee defensive coordinator job, but reports now point to Jim Knowles as the likely hire for that position. So, we cut the Walters stuff. That — and no question from IP — explains why this episode is a little shorter.

If you aren’t picky about your podcast platform, do us a favor and listen to the show on YouTube (pasted above). It will help our metrics and reach, and will help grow the On Montlake channel. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel, while you’re at it.

Subscribe to The Dang Apostrophe