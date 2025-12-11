On Montlake

Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 174
0:00
-38:04

Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 174

Christian and Danny talk LA Bowl, Alex McLaughlin, Dezmen Roebuck, Denzel Boston and more.
Christian Caple's avatar
Christian Caple
Dec 11, 2025

On Ep. 174 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny discuss the upcoming LA Bowl, Alex McLaughlin and Dezmen Roebuck saying they’ll return to UW in 2026, Denzel Boston’s big decision and more.

Full disclosure: we recorded a lengthy conversation about Ryan Walters as a rumored candidate for the Tennessee defensive coordinator job, but reports now point to Jim Knowles as the likely hire for that position. So, we cut the Walters stuff. That — and no question from IP — explains why this episode is a little shorter.

