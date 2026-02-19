On Montlake

Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 183
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 183

Christian and Danny react to the departure of offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty.
Christian Caple
Feb 19, 2026

On Ep. 183 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny react to the Washington Huskies and offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty parting ways. They speculate about what it could mean for the Huskies going forward (and also what it doesn't mean). Christian and Danny also wonder about the future of college football.

