On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuengel's avatar
Tuengel
Apr 25, 2023

As far as starters go, I'm not convinced we won't see movement in August at RB, LB, CB and maybe safety. I'm not saying we will see movement, or even that we should, but I'm not convinced the guys currently penciled in will be able to hold everyone off coming for their spots. It's great the corners are facing what I think is the most talent receivers they will see all season.

I'll be on edge during field goal attempts more this year than I have in a while. I have no idea how accurate these guys will be when the pressure is on.

Great run down Christian.

Reply
Share
Steven Zuehlsdorff's avatar
Steven Zuehlsdorff
Apr 25, 2023

Is the backup QB job finalized? Alex Johnson looked good for a guy in the program a few months.

Have to wonder if he’s gonna be given a shot to win the backup spot...

Reply
Share
11 replies by Christian Caple and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture