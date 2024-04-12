On Montlake

James R
Apr 12, 2024

These things always seem to come back to those two crucial questions: What did you know? and when did you know it? We want answers to these questions - of DeBoer, of Cohen, of Cauce, even of Fisch & Dannen. And crisp answers to those questions are conspicuously absent.

We have an eagerness to address these things because we want to know what, if any, corruption exists or has existed in the university, how extensive it might be, and what might be needed in order to sufficiently treat it. We're at the stage where some people swear they smell a rat, and some swear they smell nothing. If one rat is found in the rafters, the entire atmosphere moves into a new investigation stage - who knew what, when did they know it... and how long has this been going on?

dawgkunah
Apr 12, 2024

was gordon the accomplice in the cyclist incident?

