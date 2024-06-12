On Montlake

On Montlake

User's avatar
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
Jun 13, 2024

Little surprised he didn't go to byu or Utah. Good to see someone transfer because of family and not money. Hopefully he can learn his new position quickly.

Steve Maggi's avatar
Steve Maggi
Jun 13, 2024

Sounds like a positive development! We are going to be top 4 in Defense in the B1G this year (no idea on O)

