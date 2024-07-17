On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dustin McIntyre's avatar
Dustin McIntyre
Jul 17, 2024

Husky Legend Tony Castricone

Reply
Share
Tuengel's avatar
Tuengel
Jul 17, 2024

I love the final sentence of paragraph five. These are the stats coaches look at, but these are not really stats that you can coach to. I wonder why explosives are not on that list.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture