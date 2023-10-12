On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Husky Justin's avatar
Husky Justin
Oct 13, 2023

UW offense - just as good as last year.

UW defense - better than last year.

UW homefield.

Deboer & Grubb - 2 weeks to prepare.

Mcmillan is back.

I feel pretty good!

Reply
Share
Kevin Stolle's avatar
Kevin Stolle
Oct 12, 2023

Thanks for another great article. Your writing is definitely worth the subscription.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture