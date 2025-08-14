Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 157

In Ep. 157 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss Washington receiving zero votes in the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll, whether it means anything for the Huskies, and what else the poll tells us about UW's 2025 season. They also get into the John Mateer/Venmo story and answer Ian's question about known unknowns.

