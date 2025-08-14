On Montlake

Say Who, Say Pod
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 157
Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 157

Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss Washington receiving zero votes in the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll.
Christian Caple
Aug 14, 2025
In Ep. 157 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil discuss Washington receiving zero votes in the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll, whether it means anything for the Huskies, and what else the poll tells us about UW's 2025 season. They also get into the John Mateer/Venmo story and answer Ian's question about known unknowns.

