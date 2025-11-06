Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 169

On Ep. 169 of Say Who, Say Pod, Christian and Danny bring in Jesse Temple, director of content for Badger Connect, to break down what’s gone so wrong for Wisconsin. They also talk about the Washington Huskies’ place in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, and bring back the Pac-12 Power Rankings after a one-week hiatus.

